Rabaul Open Continue Exclusions

Counting was suspended yesterday with the exclusion of Candidate No.17: David Graham’s 921 at the 4th Exclusion.

At 9 this morning, Rabaul went into its 5th exclusion removing Candidate No. 16 Taupa Puipui’s from the race.

Yesterday other candidates who commenced the Elimination Process began with Candidate Tukau Ekonia who polled 61 at Primary Counts, followed on the Second elimination by Francis Tavatuna, who received 4 votes from the first exclusion for a progressive of 239 which was the least thus being second to be excluded.

Since none of the candidates had yet reached the absolute majority of 6,563 after the second elimination, elimination process continued with the exclusion of Simon Kaumi who had polled 410 after second elimination.

Candidate Simon Kaumi having the least number of votes after the second elimination was then eliminated from the contest for the Rabaul Open Seat for the 3rd elimination to commence.

By the third elimination, 10 ballot papers were recorded as being exhausted after those eligible to receive the votes had been eliminated from the race reducing the total number of ballot papers to be distributed to other candidates to 400 hence further reducing the Absolute Majority to 6, 558.

After the third elimination, still none of the candidates remaining in the race had reached the new Absolute Majority of 6, 558 therefore the candidate with the least number of votes after the third exclusion being David Graham with a total progressive total of 921 was excluded for the 4th exclusion for the Rabaul Open Seat.

Those remaining in the contest for the Rabaul Open Seat after the fourth exclusion were Dr Allan Marat with 4,503 votes, Graham Piniau with 3,197 votes, Raymond Paulias with 2,747 votes, Wayne Coleman with 1,419 votes and Taupa Puipui with 1,203.

After the 4th exclusion, with the total number of 45 ballot papers were registered exhausted, a remaining 876 ballot papers were distributed reducing the total number of ballot papers remaining in count to be 13,069 and a reduced Absolute majority figure of 6,536.

After the 5th exclusion, with the total number of 300 ballot papers were registered exhausted, a remaining 903 ballot papers were distributed reducing the total number of ballot papers remaining in count to be 12, 769 and a reduced Absolute majority figure of 6,386.

The sixth exclusion is now being finalized.