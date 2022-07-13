Rabaul Counting Progressing

The second day of counting began at 9.30am and started with ballot box 3 that contained votes from the wards of Volavolo, Ratavul, Karavia, Pilapila and Ratung in Balanataman LLG.

Only one box from these areas is being counted.

Assistant Returning Officer for Kombiu LLG, John Matava who took lead of day two of counting this morning reminded everybody that scrutineers played an important role in ensuring transparency be maintained at counting venues, but they should not interfere with the progress of counting process.

When counting kicked off at Maltech, scrutineers have been invited to closely observe the sorting process, quality checks, final counting and to speak out if they have any issues.

“As much as possible we need input from scrutineers, they must be able and feel free to tell us if we (counting officials) have an oversight,” Mr Matava said. Currently the third quality check is underway.