Quiet Start For Madang Nominations

Among those who nominated yesterday was a female candidate, contesting for Rai Coast Open Seat, Kessy Sawang. She is contesting under the People`s First Party banner.

More candidates for Madang regional, Middle Ramu and Raicoast turned up at the Bates Oval today to sign their nomination forms provided by the electoral officers.

The other locations in the province set for nominations were, Bogia station for the Bogia Open candidates, Walium station for the Usino Bundi candidates and Sumgulbar LLG office for the Sumkar Open candidates.

Sumkar Sitting MP, Chris Yer Nangoi was among the first lot of candidates nominated yesterday at the Sumgilbar LLG office. Nangoi is running under the United Labor Party where late Deputy Prime Minister, Sam Basil was the party leader.

He turned up dressed in black as a sign of mourning for the loss of his party leader.

More than 10 candidates also nominated yesterday to contest the Sumkar Open seat. Among them was former MP, Ken Fairweather.

Fairweather, was the Sumkar MP for two terms from 2007 to 2012, said he is contesting because he had seen many things that he had started not being completed.

Robert Banisi, a well-known artist also nominated yesterday under Bryan Kramer’s Allegiance Party.

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang was pleased how behaved locals were on the first day of nominations. “What happened during the first day must continue to the end of the election period. The only problem is people overloading on vehicles and hanging on the sides, which is not safe,” said PPC Rubiang.

He said the supporters must always think of themselves and their families before taking the risk of hanging on the side of overloaded vehicles.