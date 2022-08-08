Quality Check progresses for Madang regional

This newsroom was informed that quality check for the ballot papers from Bogia, Usino Bundi and Sumkar have been completed. Counting officials are now doing quality check for ballot papers from Madang District. Following this will be quality check of ballots from Middle Ramu and Rai Coast. Elimination will start thereafter.

People First Party (PFP) candidate Ramsy Pariwa is still leading the race, followed by PANGU Pati candidate Jerry Singirok. Incumbent governor and leader of People’s Labour Party, Peter Yama, is running third.

Rai Cost District is into its final elimination process of the top 20 candidates. The only female candidate, Kessy Sawang (PFP) still maintains the second place. Incumbent MP Peter Sapia is in the lead.