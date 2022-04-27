Public Servants Told To Remain Neutral

ENB Provincial Executive Council - Human Resource and Public Service Chairman, Toma Vunadidir LLG President, Robert Mati issued this call after noticing a trend, never seen before in the province, of public servants attaching themselves to intending candidates.

“As we are approaching the Issue of Writs for the National General Elections, public servants are seen in vehicles of intending candidates and even contacting people working with intending candidates.

“This is a bad practice never witnessed before in ENB. It is a culture that has been brought into our province from other provinces which not only slows down the implementation of government policies and directives but is a bad image for ENB,” said Mr Mati.

He reminded ward members and LLG presidents they must practice neutrality and serve the government of the day because the LLG election is still in 2024 and attaching themselves to intending candidates may affect service delivery.

“Let intending candidates come and sit with us in our public offices and out in public places so there is transparency.

“I remain neutral and will serve government of the day until the time when Return of Writs when the National Government will declare who is the winning candidate. I don’t want the population of 60, 000 people of Toma Vunadidir LLG to be badly affected by my political affiliations, so I am critical and cautious not to attach myself to any candidate,” he said.

Mr Mati as provincial HR Chairman warned should his office receive any complaint of any public servant having affiliation with any candidate and accepting bribes, they will be referred to the ENB Provincial Staff Development Committee and provincial administration for disciplinary action.