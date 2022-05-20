PPC Midi Cautions Drivers

“My appeal to road users accessing roads in Central Province to be mindful of their own safety because there are chances for more accidents during the NGE period.

“Let us be considerate with our actions. Do not drink and drive.”

He made this statement after an accident along the Hiritano Highway, near Laloki involving a PMV bus and truck this week.

“Investigations now confirm that the driver of the PMV bus was under the influence of alcohol.

“A passenger was seriously injured while the rest were traumatized and suffered minor injuries,” he added.

PPC Midi said after being admitted at the Port Moresby General Hospital, the driver ran away before police would lay formal charges against him.