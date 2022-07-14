Polling winding down across the county: Sinai

Sinai updated the media on the mid polling period and completion of polling in the country. He shared that polling has started well in the 22 provinces and in 118 electorates.

“Since we started on the 4th of July, the updates from last week till today show that polling has been done in 15 provinces across the country and polling is completed in 4 of the provinces which are Hela in the highlands region, East New Britain and New Ireland in NGI, and NCD in Southern region,” he shared.

Sinai stated that nationwide polling is completed in almost 114 LLGs from the 300 plus LLGs while polling is in progress in 102 LLGs, 120 LLGs unconfirmed and 39 LLGs have not started which are the three remaining provinces in the Highlands region.

For Momase polling completed in all additional 13 LLGs, Southern polling completed in all additional 13 LLGs and for Highlands region polling confirmed to commence in several districts in Eastern Highlands as well as Enga and Southern Highlands.

“They have completed in the five districts and are undergoing extractions in Southern Highlands,” said Sinai.

Polling for Western Highlands, Simbu and Jiwaka is postponed to Friday 15th July, 2022.

While NCD counting kick off today, Western, Morobe and Madang province are faced with delays in transporting materials. There are arrangements to extract them using fixed wing aircraft.

The Electoral Commissioner expressed sadness at the killing death of a young mother during polling in the Moresby North East electorate.

Sinai said, “In general the election is going well and being delivered. The roll issue is still everywhere. We can’t change it because the election has already begun.”