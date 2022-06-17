Polling schedule ready

He said nearly 6000 polling teams will be deployed throughout the country.

In releasing the final polling schedule report on Thursday 16 June, Commissioner Sinai said polling will commence on 4 July 2022 and will be conducted in 6396 wards covering 346 Local Level Government council areas across the country.

The Commissioner said around 47,704 temporary election workers (TEWs) will be engaged to work with the 5,963 polling teams to conduct polling throughout the country.

He said the polling teams have been further broken up in single and multiday polling with 4,119 teams deployed for one day polling and the other 1,844 teams to conduct normal days polling.

The Commissioner said the number of polling teams have been increased to ensure polling is conducted in all scheduled polling places and results delivered within the required time.

According to the schedule report and going by regions, Highlands has the highest with 3,343 polling teams, followed by Southern with 1,144 poll teams and Momase with 966 and New Guinea Islands making up the rear with 510 teams.

He said one day polling will be mainly conducted in the Highlands and in National Capital District, while there will be one day polling in parts of West Sepik, Madang, Morobe, New Ireland, West New Britain, Bougainville, Western, Central and Milne Bay.

Sinai said all election materials have been shipped to the provinces since last week to prepare for polling.

"Voting will commence on 4 July 2022 and around 11,022 polling booths will open starting at 8am in 9,625 different polling locations around the country.

“And for the first time, we will have gender split in the polling booths where we will have two separate voting lines for male and female, so everyone gets the chance to cast their votes. We have also made arrangements for those with disabilities to cast their votes.

“I appeal to all you voters, this is your election. Take ownership and make your vote count. Turn up at your respective polling booths and cast your vote,” said the Commissioner.