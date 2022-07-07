Polling Runs Smoothly In Nakanai

The people of West New Britain has panned out well so far showing a good number of young adults casting their votes for the first time, and though voters stood in long queues the heat did nothing to keep them away.

Polling took place at Gaongo Ward 4, Saraklok ward 8 and Nahavio ward 5 of Mosa LLG that were set up in a market area and a classroom as well

ARO for Mosa LLG Otto Kinakap in his remarks of the third day of polling said there are 72 teams for polling in the Mosa LLG area starting from Yama Pili and ends at Sarakolk.

“Polling started on Monday July 4th with a few hiccups concerning the rolls as the current roll shows that many do not have their names on it. This resulted in voters’ complaints. This is beyond our control,” said Mr Kinakap.

When asked if the inmates of Correctional Service would participate in the casting of votes, ARO Kinakap said, “CS inmates have the right to vote so they will do so tomorrow, the 7th of July.”

He thanked the Police and the Defence force personnel for their valuable support since the start of polling on 4th and appreciate their presence till the last day on July 8th this Friday.