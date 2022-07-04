Polling in Madang Commences

Loop PNG visited the polling booths and confirmed that polling was progressing. Polling also started at North Ambenob with less than five wards started polling.



Madang Election Manager, Sponsa Navi said other polling locations that did not start today will kick off polling tomorrow.



Usino Bundi, Sumkar, Bogia and Madang Urban and other wards of Madang district go to the polls tomorrow. Navi said polling for Middle Ramu and Raicoast start on Thursday, July 7.



Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said security personnel in the province are assisting polling officials on the at various locations to make sure that the first day of polling in the province ends well.



He said the polling teams that had no police escorts were told to for police before leaving for Madang town or locations were polling materials are stored.

PPC Rubiang said all Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant ROs must maintain communication with the police so they are assisted to polling sites.



The first day of polling at Yabob village had seen a number of eligible voters not having their names on the Electoral Roll after going through the Electoral Commission Roll update app.

Some raised concern they have been living in Yabob for more than a year but their names were not on the Electoral Roll.