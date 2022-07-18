Polling to end this week amidst election violence

In yesterday’s media conference Commissioner Simon Sinai said, “I am working with the Police Commissioner, Joint Security Task Force, and other stakeholders to make sure that the integrity of the election is safeguarded.”

He called on leaders and candidates to respect the electoral process and refrain from inciting violence or intervening in the process.

“Those who burn ballot boxes, or schools, or houses; those who have harmed other and those who have threatened election officials hold the rest of our people hostage.

“Papua New Guineans must be able to vote freely and have their voices counted.

“Election disputes are handled by the courts. Not on the streets,” Sinai stressed.

Meantime, the Electoral Commissioner looks to end the polling period mid this week.

He said as of Sunday 16 July, polling has been completed in eight provinces – Hela, NCD, Eastern Highlands, Southern Highlands, East New Britain, West New Britain, New Ireland and Manus.

“As of 16 July, polling is completed in 61 or 96 open electorates, and completed in 77 per cent of LLGs across the county,” said Commissioner Sinai.

“In New Guinea Islands region, polling is completed in 99 per cent of LLGs, with only the Atolls of Bougainville remaining due to delays with maritime logistics.

“In Momase Region, polling is completed in 73 per cent of LLGs. A few teams in the remaining LLGs are yet to complete polling, and the majority are expected to finish early this week.

“In Southern Region, polling is completed in 82 per cent of LLGs. Polling is completed in NCD, and is completed in more than 90 per cent of LLGs in Western and Milne Bay.

“In the Highlands Region, last week, I rescheduled polling for Chimbu and Western Highlands to Monday 18th July, following consultation with security personnel and officials who required more time to deploy forces. In Jiwaka, polling was completed in the majority of places on Friday 15th July, while in some areas, where teams require helicopter transport, they will finish Monday,” Sinai delivered.

Polling has been scheduled in the electoral writs to end this Friday 22nd July, 2022.