Polling Delay Upsets Voters

At 10.30 this morning, the crowd were still waiting to vote, despite getting information earlier in the morning that polling was deferred.

The frustrated public said they have heard of the deferral of polling in NCD but no one from the Electoral Commission or its officials have come out to explain the reasons for deferral, leaving them in suspense.

Burns Peak community spokesman, Peter Pamundi said they are disappointed about the delay in polling and want answers.

“I am working and so as some voters, who have left work to come and vote. Is the government going to pay for the hours we have missed? It is our democratic right to vote, this is not right.”