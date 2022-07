Today, Toutu Village set up voting booths. Voters from Pinu travelled to Toutu to seek clarification on whether or not another day could be given to them to vote. Scrutineers also raised questions about the electoral roll and if it is updated.

Assistant Returning Officer, Peter Ume, said that only people with names in the electoral roll will cast their vote. Ume said there is about 1000 eligible voters currently in the ward common roll in Pinu and Toutu, Kairuku LLG.