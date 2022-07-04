Polling Commences Today

Polling will end on July 22 before counting starts over a period of 7 days. Once counts are completed, the Return of Writs takes place.

Transparency International PNG, in a statement today, says the provision of timely, accurate and accessible information during the polling period will be critical to ensuring a democratically credible 2022 National General Election.

TIPNG further stated that the delivery of the election has faced multiple administrative, legal and logistical challenges and it is now incumbent on the Papua New Guinea Electoral Commission (PNGEC) and partners to ensure clear and consistent communication to voters.

PNG Electoral Commission Commissioner, Simon Sinai says he is confident that polling will be completed on time despite the changes on the dates.

Sinai in a media conference last Friday explained that the delays in the announcement of the dates of elections were due to administration issues and the movement of budget needed for the delivery of the elections.

“But that has been sorted and the EC is ready to flow,” he said.