Police Warn Candidate Supporters

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang called on the supporters, indenting candidates, and the people of Madang to respect one other during this important period.

PPC Rubiang specifically warned drivers who overload trucks during nomination and campaigning, that they will be arrested and charged for overloading. He said there had been reports of people overloading trucks, and disturbing the public. These activities will be carefully monitored.

PPC Rubiang added that if candidates cannot control their supporters, police will be forced to stop supporters from following their candidate.

The PPC made this call after an incident that took place on Tuesday 10 May 2022 where some locals who were traveling in truckloads for the launch of the Wod Power trucks in Madang town, argued and fought amongst themselves, disturbing residents within the town vicinity.

He said Madang has less than 300 police officers and he would need the support and cooperation of candidates and the general public to ensure the election process is free, fair and safe for everyone.