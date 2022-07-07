Police Prevent Boycott At Malakuna

Voters expressed disappointment after finding out that the names of most of the eligible voters were not on the electoral roll.

Village leader, Jeffery Makupit said his people have the right to exercise their democratic right, however have been denied.

“Most of the eligible voters did not find their names on the common roll so the Electoral Commission officers rejected them from casting their votes”

Police presence on the ground including the New Guinea Islands Commander ACP, Perou N’Dranou prevented the situation from escalating.

Sergeant Myrah Gaemate said the villagers had demanded that the polling officials give the tally of the ballot papers and threatened to burn ballot papers from the other wards in the Bitapaka LLG.

The presiding officer Peter Allan thanked the police for their presence on the ground while also expressing that the common roll has let down many people.

At Kabakaul in the Kokopo Vunamami LLG similar sentiments was expressed by woman leader Margaret Tiamon.

“What is the EC doing? If they did not allow us to use Form 11 then something went wrong somewhere. Mipla laik usim Form 11 because ol I no wokim wok blong ol and it is frustrating,” she added.