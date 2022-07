Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the security personnel were airlifted from Madang Airport to the two districts.

Due to time and weather, only a few teams were airlifted. Others will travel tomorrow. PPC Rubiang said officers will be airlifted to some parts of Usino Bundi District when the plane schedule comes out.

He said in the meantime polling is underway in Madang, Sumkar, Bogia, Usino Bundi and Middle Ramu. Rai Coast starts tomorrow.