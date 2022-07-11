Police need vehicles

The district is dispatching sensitive election materials today to four of the five districts of Burum-Kuat, Hube, Kotte Rural and Yabim-Mape Rural.

Finschhafen Gagidu Police Station Commander, Inspector Yonga Yawongan, said: “We have enough security personnel. Our problem would be transport.

“We need to transport members into Burum-Kuat, Hube and the nearby Kotte, and also to patrol around Gagidu station.

“We will dispatch one section of MS6 to Ogeranang (Burum) with some of our army personnel.”

There are 40 local police officers, including five regular personnel.

“Then I got 10 reservists from Lae, which adds up to 50, and eight members from MS6 from Mt Hagen.

“I also have one section of SRU (special response unit) from Lae. They’ve been here for three weeks now, assisting in policing local areas.”

Gagidu police had three vehicles until one of them got involved in an accident.

“We’re using two but these two cannot travel as far as Burum and Pindiu so we really need good, open-back Landcruisers to transport troops during this election.”

Finschhafen Returning Officer, Fredah Joses, said her focus right now is to move all the polling teams and sensitive materials to ensure they are ready for polling tomorrow.