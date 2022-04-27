Police Hierarchy Confident To Deliver Elections

Assistance Police Commissioners, Police Commissioner David Manning, Deputy Commissioner Operations Anton Billie and PNG Defence Force and Correctional Services officials attended the two-day conference.

The team committed to delivering the security overlay required for the elections around the country.

Last week marked the end of the planning phase with the transition now into the pre-deployment and operation proper phases.

Commissioner Manning when receiving briefs from respective Commanders assured them that the security deployment would proceed as planned.

He told Assistant Commanders that there is no room for complacency nor will the Constabulary retreat from its constitutional duty to provide the conditions necessary for the PNG Electoral Commission to conduct the 2022 National General Elections.

“Election operations are not a new thing to most of us and I’m sure your plans are based on past operational experiences and imminent threats assessments within your respective commands,” Mr Manning said.

He said in times where the Constabulary lacks the necessary resources it demands experience and good leadership to deliver the expected outcomes for a free, fair and safe national general election.

Commissioner Manning said: “You have been bestowed with this position based on your leadership and experiences and I have no doubt each of you will demonstrate those qualities during this election period.”

He said the conference marked the transition from planning into operation mode, adding that the election security operations will proceed as planned with no retreat.

“The security forces will deliver the election security operations regardless of resource issues or changes to the election dates."