PNGEC Welcomes Inclusion Of Electorates

Yesterday Parliament unanimously accepted the 2021 Electoral Boundaries Commission (EBC) Recommendations and Maps (EBC Report). In the report, seven new electorates were enacted with their respective elections to be held this year.

The electorates are; Delta Fly, Hiri-Koiari, Popondetta, Nakanai, Wau-Waria, Komo-Hulia and Porgera-Paiela.

Six new electorates were also enacted with their respective elections to be held in the 2027 National General Elections. They are; Baniara, Motu-Koitabu, Baining, Middle Sepik, Mendi Central and Anglimp.

The EBC has lauded the Government for having the trust and confidence in supporting them in carrying out its functions throughout the country, leading to the tabling of the final report.

As the country goes to polls starting June 25, the PNG Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai in a press conference held today said the split of electorates does not affect the PNG Electoral Commission’s preparation for the 2022 election nor affect the electoral process, funding and the electoral roll.

He said there were close and wider prior consultations held by EBC in the provinces with concerned stakeholders to make sure there would not be any issues come the elections.

“The EBC adopted an approach where the split of the new electorates, where made within the existing boundary and did not overlap or extend to neighbouring boundaries.

“This approach aimed to ensure a smooth implementation of the new electorates, without interference to the neighbouring electorates,” Mr Sinai said.

He said this is a significant and historical event in PNG, where Parliament has approved the split of electorates after 42 years, since 1977. The recommendations made to the National Parliament was a reflection of the country’s voice, gauged through the constitutional process.

Mr Sinai said the main aim of the EBC in carrying out its function was to ensure that all open electorates within PNG are contained approximately the same population within the limits prescribed by the Organic Law on National & Local Level Government Elections.

This is also consistent with the National Goals and Directive Principles, by enabling the fair distribution of resources and equal participation by citizens in the development and political processes.

He said the EBC has completed its constitutional duty. At this stage, it is now the duty of the relevant State agencies and authorities and relevant stakeholders to implement the approval given by Parliament to give effect to the new electorates.

“My duty is to run the elections and make available resources to implement the decision,” Mr Sinai added.

Yesterday Parliament unanimously accepted the 2021 Electoral Boundaries Commission (EBC) Recommendations and Maps (EBC Report). In the report, seven new electorates were enacted with their respective elections to be held this year.

The electorates are; Delta Fly, Hiri-Koiari, Popondetta, Nakanai, Wau-Waria, Komo-Hulia and Porgera-Paiela.

Six new electorates were also enacted with their respective elections to be held in the 2027 National General Elections. They are; Baniara, Motu-Koitabu, Baining, Middle Sepik, Mendi Central and Anglimp.

The EBC has lauded the Government for having the trust and confidence in supporting them in carrying out its functions throughout the country, leading to the tabling of the final report.

As the country goes to polls starting June 25, the PNG Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai in a press conference held today said the split of electorates does not affect the PNG Electoral Commission’s preparation for the 2022 election nor affect the electoral process, funding and the electoral roll.

He said there were close and wider prior consultations held by EBC in the provinces with concerned stakeholders to make sure there would not be any issues come the elections.

“The EBC adopted an approach where the split of the new electorates, where made within the existing boundary and did not overlap or extend to neighbouring boundaries.

“This approach aimed to ensure a smooth implementation of the new electorates, without interference to the neighbouring electorates,” Mr Sinai said.

He said this is a significant and historical event in PNG, where Parliament has approved the split of electorates after 42 years, since 1977. The recommendations made to the National Parliament was a reflection of the country’s voice, gauged through the constitutional process.

Mr Sinai said the main aim of the EBC in carrying out its function was to ensure that all open electorates within PNG are contained approximately the same population within the limits prescribed by the Organic Law on National & Local Level Government Elections.

This is also consistent with the National Goals and Directive Principles, by enabling the fair distribution of resources and equal participation by citizens in the development and political processes.

He said the EBC has completed its constitutional duty. At this stage, it is now the duty of the relevant State agencies and authorities and relevant stakeholders to implement the approval given by Parliament to give effect to the new electorates.

“My duty is to run the elections and make available resources to implement the decision,” Mr Sinai added.