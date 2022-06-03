PNG Sees Increase In Nominations

He said after checking through the nomination lists submitted by Returning Officers and Election Managers throughout the country, PNG EC confirmed 3499 nominations received compared to 3340 nominations in 2017.

"As of the close of nominations last Thursday, 19 May 2022 at 4pm, we have received in total 3499 nominations, an increase of 159 from the last election. Of the total 142 are female candidates and rest are males. The female candidate numbers have dropped from 167 in 2017,” Mr Sinai.

In addition to that, Sinai said the highest number of nominations by electorate came from Moresby Northeast with 76 candidates and second highest Chimbu Provincial with 75 candidates.

On the other end electorates that received less than 10 nominations, include Ialibu-Pangia, Tari-Pori Hagen-Central, Pomio, Rabaul, and South Bougainville with nine candidates respectively, Moresby South with eight candidates and Bougainville Provincial with only six candidates.

Nominations by regions; Highlands received 1251 nominations, followed by Momase with 980 and Southern region with 921. The New Guinea Islands received 341 nominations covering all fives provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

The Commissioner urged all candidates and supporters to campaign peacefully and observing the electoral laws to work together to promote a free, fair and safe elections.

“This election is not for the Electoral Commission. We are only managing the process to ensure that you cast your votes and choose your leader.

“The success of the 2022 national elections depends on you, I am appealing to all our voters and community leaders to take ownership and together we can deliver free and fair elections,” said Mr Sinai.