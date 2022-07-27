PNG At Risk Of Monkey Pox

Dr Daoni made these statement after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Thursday 21 July the spread of monkey pox constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC) .

This means that monkey pox has now a clear risk on international spread. This makes monkeypox now the same alert level as SARS-COV-2 the virus that causes Covid-19.

The risk for monkey pox globally is moderate, high in Europe and there is a clear risk of further international spread.

WHO call is the strongest call to action made by the agency and the PHIEC call is a serious, sudden, unusual or unexpected, that which requires immediate international attention.

He said, therefore we must be ready to respond to monkey pox in the middle of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. PNG must improve its health security interventions and protect our borders.

“We must streamline our country response and must prevent the duplication of critical activities including the use of limited resources.

“We must do these by integrating our activities with the current COVID-19 response we have gone through in the last two and half (2.5) years. We have the Incident Management systems (MIS) and the ten (10) pandemic clusters currently managing the pandemic response.

“It will be wiser to integrate the monkey pox response with the COVID-19 response. What we will need is more resources to do these. These includes financial response and extra staff to respond to both diseases,” Dr Daoni said.

He highlighted that PNG must do the following in order to detect and mitigate the spread of monkey pox:

1) Develop a country strategy on monkey pox;

2) Develop a case definition of monkey pox in PNG;

3) Work with our partners to bring into the country, laboratory tests that will help the country to screen and diagnose orthopoxvirus including monkey pox;

4) Strengthen the provincial emergency centres (PEOC) that will be the centre to coordinate the work on monkey pox and integrate these with other public health diseases responses;

5) Set up the country surveillance system to detect and diagnose monkey pox and make it more robust to provide us the critical data and information that is required to mount a response and

6) We must develop clear messages to educate our people in the rural areas on how to identify the signs and symptoms of cases of monkey pox and to differentiate these from other common diseases and where to go seek care and treatment for monkey pox.

He also said we must have clear and simple training protocols and guidelines for our health workers who are front liners that will cover surveillance, clinical diagnosis and management and detection of monkey pox.

Dr Daoni emphasized it is very critical that PNG respond to the monkey pox outbreak in a coordinated manner and only medical professionals who have the authority to speak on monkey pox and not anyone else who does not have the technical and medical expertise to speak on it.

We must avoid the blunders that we went through with the COVID-19 pandemic. We must quickly deal with misinformation, myths and fake news about monkey pox.