PLP endorses 40 candidates

Party leader Sir Peter Yama confirmed this after endorsing candidates in Simbu Province.

He said candidates include John Mauve (Sinasina Yongumugl Open), Former Lutheran church Bishop Pastor Ali Apa Dilu (Simbu Regional), Kindimo Morame (Chuave Open), and Tulip Wesu (Salt Nomane/Karamui Open).

He said the candidates are not new to politics, and believes they can lead the people of Simbu.

The governor for Madang said PLP will continue to implement the going rural policy, because he believes it has had some positive impact to the lives of the people of Madang, where it is being implemented.

Nomination continues today, with three more days left before is closes.