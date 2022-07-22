Peter declared for Huon Gulf

Peter, who is a United Resources Party candidate, won with 19,585 votes in the 28th elimination.

Following behind was former MP, Ross Seymour, on 14,274 votes.

16,629 was the absolute majority, while the exhausted ballot papers totalled 4,798.

When making his speech, Peter said he wants to see Huon Gulf change, adding it has been too long.

United Resource Party leader, William Duma, was on the ground to witness the declaration at the Lae Secondary School hall.

Peter is the second URP candidate to be declared.