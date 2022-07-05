Peaceful polling in Hela

“The National General Election in Hela Province went smoothly and peacefully yesterday.

“I voted in my Karai Village. Few ballot boxes were destroyed over candidates and supporters dispute in the newly created Hulia Komo electorate. This was predictable because in some instances you have two to three candidates contesting from one council ward.

“My congratulations to the Hela Election Manager John Tipa for conducting a very transparent election process and hope the counting will follow smoothly and winners declared soon,” he said.

He was also pleased with the general set up of the ballot papers and separate boxes for Provincial and Open electorate ballots, saying the separation makes counting a lot easier to manage.