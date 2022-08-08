Parkop leads regional count

After count 369, incumbent Governor for NCD and leader of Social Democratic Party, Powes Parkop, was leading the race with over 32,000 votes. The results follow counting of ballots from wards 1 and 7 of Moresby North-West.

The top four candidates on the NCD Regional tall are as follows;

POWES PARKOP – SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY – 32, 134 ANDY BAWA – Independent – 25, 006 WARI VELE – People’s Labour Party – 19, 970 MICHAEL KANDIU – Melanesian Alliance – 16, 543

Counting of boxes from Moresby South, Moresby North-East and Moresby North-West have been completed.

Following exclusion 39, the top 5 candidates for Moresby North-East after;