 

Parkop leads regional count

BY: Carol Kidu Jnr
18:57, August 8, 2022
87 reads

Here are the updates so far after count 369 of the NCDC Regional Seat.

After count 369, incumbent Governor for NCD and leader of Social Democratic Party, Powes Parkop, was leading the race with over 32,000 votes. The results follow counting of ballots from wards 1 and 7 of Moresby North-West.

The top four candidates on the NCD Regional tall are as follows;

  1. POWES PARKOP – SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY – 32, 134
  2. ANDY BAWA – Independent – 25, 006
  3. WARI VELE – People’s Labour Party – 19, 970
  4. MICHAEL KANDIU – Melanesian Alliance – 16, 543

Counting of boxes from Moresby South, Moresby North-East and Moresby North-West have been completed.

Following exclusion 39, the top 5 candidates for Moresby North-East after;

  1. ALFRED B. ANDAPANGA – 10, 674
  2. JOHN KAUPA – 10, 309
  3. PETER DOMINIC – 6, 731
  4. LABI AMAIU – 6, 187
  5. JOE T SARAGA – 5, 873
Tags: 
Natoinal Capital District (NCD)
Regional seat
Counting Period
2022 National General Elections
Author: 
Carol Kidu
