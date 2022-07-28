PANGU Numbers Build Up

“I congratulate Nuku MP and Public Service Minister, Joe Sungi, on retaining his seat,” Marape said.

“He is a PANGU strongman and a hardworking minister who has been effectively driving the public service.”

The declaration of Mr Sungi yesterday (Wednesday July 27 2022) brings to 10 the number of PANGU MPs declared so far. They are also leading in 24 other seats throughout the country.

“Seventeen (17) other PANGU candidates are sitting comfortably on second or third place, so I am very confident of us doing extremely well.”

PANGU candidates leading as of this morning are:

1. Peter Tsiamalili Jr (Bougainville Regional); Sitting MP

2. Pila Niningi (Imbonggu); Sitting MP

3. Solan Mirisim (Telefomin); Sitting MP

4. Thomas Opa (Kerema); Candidate

5. Chris Haiveta (Gulf Regional); Sitting MP

6. Charlie Benjamin (Manus Regional); Sitting MP;

7. Kobby Bomareo (Tewai-Siassi); Sitting MP;

8. Aiye Tambua (Goroka); Sitting MP;

9. Casmiro Aiya (Goilala); Candidate;

10. Francis Maneke (Nakanai); Sitting MP;

11. Robert Agarobe (Central Regional); Sitting MP;

12. Lohia Boe Samuel (Moresby North-West); Sitting MP;

13. Robert Naguri (Bogia); Sitting MP;

14. Job Pomat (Manus Open); Sitting MP;

15. Isi Henry Leonard (Samarai-Murua); Sitting MP;

16. Sekie Agisa (South Fly); Sitting MP;

17. Saki Soloma (Okapa); Sitting MP;

18. John Boito (Obura-Wonenara); Candidate;

19. Win Daki (Tambul-Nebilyer); Sitting MP;

20. Miki Kaeok (Wapenamenda); Candidate;

21. Sasindran Muthuvel (West New Britain Regional); Sitting MP;

22. Taboi Yoto (Western Regional); Sitting MP;

23. Henry Amuli (Sohe); Sitting MP; and

24. Chris Ipien (Rai Coast); Candidate.

Marape said numbers at the Wewak Camp were expected to swell as Coalition partners and Independent candidates flew in to the East Sepik capital.

“The Wewak Camp is already set up and we extend an open invitation to all political parties, as well as Independent MPs, to join us in our efforts to ‘Take Back PNG’ and reconstruct a better future for our country,” he said.