Pangu De-camps Wewak

Governor elect for East Sepik Province, Allan Bird made this announcement a while ago.

"The planning for the camp here in Wewak was for one week, and that one week ends tomorrow, Saturday 29th July.”



"Due to the slow return of Writs, a lot of the MPs are yet to be declared so that particular part of the planning is imminent."



Governor Bird said all the MPs in the Wewak camp will fly to Port Moresby tomorrow for the next leg of planning.



"Parliament is still sitting on the 4th of August according to legal advise from the Solicitors General office." Governor Bird however, thanked the people of East Sepik for the very warm welcome given to the MPs that made it to the Wewak camp.