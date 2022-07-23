Paita Takes Off In Count 2

Finschhafen district started counting this morning at the Finschhafen Technical School, where the five LLGs of Finschhafen Urban, Kotte, Yabim-Mape, Hube and Burum-Kuat counted separately.
The results were then combined and the progressive tally was written on a big board facing Gagidu market.
The progressive tally of count 2:
- Rainbo Paita (PANGU) – 4,481
- Theo Zurenuoc (PNC) – 1,226
- Boas Sengi Qosec (Ind) – 513
- Brown Wesley (Ind) – 138
- Waliong Wamung (PNG Party) – 108
Total formal ballot papers: 6,857
Total informal ballot papers: 186
Total ballot papers: 7,043