 

Paita Takes Off In Count 2

BY: Carmella Gware
16:53, July 23, 2022
Incumbent Finschhafen MP, Rainbo Paita, has taken a giant leap ahead in the Finschhafen Open count 2 with 4,481 votes.

Finschhafen district started counting this morning at the Finschhafen Technical School, where the five LLGs of Finschhafen Urban, Kotte, Yabim-Mape, Hube and Burum-Kuat counted separately.

The results were then combined and the progressive tally was written on a big board facing Gagidu market.

The progressive tally of count 2:

  1. Rainbo Paita (PANGU) – 4,481
  2. Theo Zurenuoc (PNC) – 1,226
  3. Boas Sengi Qosec (Ind) – 513
  4. Brown Wesley (Ind) – 138
  5. Waliong Wamung (PNG Party) – 108

Total formal ballot papers: 6,857

Total informal ballot papers: 186

Total ballot papers: 7,043

