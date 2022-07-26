Paita signs writ

He was accompanied by Lae Member-elect, John Rosso, and a large number of supporters, who braved the downpour to witness the event.

Paita was declared at 7pm yesterday at the Finschhafen Technical School with 23,504 votes, exceeding an absolute majority of 16,121.

His runner up was Theo Zurenuoc, who polled 4,157 votes.

After signing the writ with the Returning Officer, Fredah Joses, Paita apologised on behalf of his people for creating a difficult environment for the RO and her officials.

“Mipla houp olsem displa bei i noken daunim bel blo yu na wok yu holim,” he stated.

“God i ken continue lo reisim yu lo wanem wok na capacity yu holim.

“On behalf blo mipla olgeta, mi apolojais lo ol disla hevi we i kamap na yumi ken lusim rong blo yumi, na yumi ken holim displa wok weh God i apointim yumi.”

Paita further thanked the security personnel for ensuring a free, fair and safe election.

Despite a few incidents, polling and counting continued until a declaration was made, unlike in 2017 when supporters burnt down the police station.

Paita described the 23,504 votes as “trust” in his leadership for the next five years.

On behalf of the caretaker prime minister and PANGU Pati, Rosso congratulated Paita on winning his second term, saying a vibrant and wise young leader has been re-elected to help form government.