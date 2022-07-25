Paita Declared

His votes exceed the absolute majority of 16,121.

Quality checks for the 5 LLGs concluded this evening at the Finschhafen Technical School hall, where it was confirmed that Paita was far ahead with a margin of 19,347 votes.

Running behind was Theo Zurenuoc with 4,157 votes.

In third place was Boas Sengi Qosec with 2,114 votes, fourth was Richard Peter Mare with 656 votes, and fifth place was Wamung Waliong with 400 votes.

Paita was not in Finschhafen when the Returning Officer, Fredah Joses, made the declaration at 7pm.

His scrutineer, Gimana Leka Zongezia, made a speech on his behalf, thanking the electoral and counting officials, and security personnel, for ensuring a safe election.

(Rainbo Paita’s scrutineer, Gimana Leka Zongezia, signing form 66A2, witnessed by Finschhafen Returning Officer, Fredah Joses)