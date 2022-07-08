Over 1000 Security Personnel Head Into Enga

Polling for the Enga Province started today, July 7.

Commissioner Manning who is in the Highlands overseeing the election security operations said, “The security operation focus has been in the highlands provinces based on the past experiences and intelligence reports but so far Hela has been reported relatively quiet with few isolated incidents which have been managed.

“We expect the same from the remaining provinces of Enga, Southern Highlands, Western Highlands, Jiwaka, Chimbu and Eastern Highlands provinces.

“However, the security deployment and capability still remain heightened for worse case scenarios for polling leading in the counting period.”