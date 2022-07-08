 

Over 1000 Security Personnel Head Into Enga

BY: Marysila Kellerton
09:39, July 8, 2022
189 reads

More than 1500 members of the Joint Security Task Force began moving into the Enga Province from Hela as Tuesday July 5, in preparation for polling duties.

Polling for the Enga Province started today, July 7.

Commissioner Manning who is in the Highlands overseeing the election security operations said, “The security operation focus has been in the highlands provinces based on the past experiences and intelligence reports but so far Hela has been reported relatively quiet with few isolated incidents which have been managed.

“We expect the same from the remaining provinces of Enga, Southern Highlands, Western Highlands, Jiwaka, Chimbu and Eastern Highlands provinces.

“However, the security deployment and capability still remain heightened for worse case scenarios for polling leading in the counting period.”

Tags: 
National General Elections
Polling
Joint Task Force
Author: 
Marysila Kellerton
