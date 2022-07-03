Old Ballot Papers Destroyed

According to the election official, the ballot papers were removed from the containers to be destroyed to give space to store the new ballot papers for this year. The ballot papers were removed and taken to Mero Dump where the papers were burnt and destroyed.

The security personnel, election officials and the public witnessed the destroying of the ballot papers.

The containers that contained the old ballot papers will now be used again. Some of the people who gathered around the police station to witness the removal of the ballot papers raised concern about the last minute work that is going on within the province which should not have happened.

Madang provincial police commander acting Superintend Mazuc Rubiang said the security personals are on standby for the deployment. He said the police officers had been grouped into groups and they are aware of where they will be deployed to during the polling period.