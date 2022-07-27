Officials Told Not To Demand For Allowances

Marape made this call in Wewak after the announcement of the extension of the return of Writs by Governor General, Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae for another two weeks.

“Your Government is alive. Please do not ask for allowances but allow your country to complete the election process.

“Your election managers’ right across the country will register whoever is involved in the counting process including security personnel.

“If you’re a public servants already on salary, there is no greater call then assisting and participating in the election process.”

The Prime Minister further encouraged polling officials and security officials to support the process and complete it.

“All polling have been completed, and it is now incumbent upon all Election Managers, Returning Officers and scrutineers to allow the process to come to conclusion and get the results up and get the Parliament to convene to form the 11th Parliament.”