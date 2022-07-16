Officials attacked, ballot papers burnt

Frustration started mounting when voters found out that their names were not on the electoral roll.

Hundreds of residents turned on the counting officials, who ran away for fear of their safety.

The crowd then grabbed the election materials, smashed ballot boxes and burnt the ballot papers.

An eyewitness told this newsroom that a tractor was also burnt while the Electoral Commission container was ransacked.

It is believed Morobe’s Election Manager, Simon Soheke, was also up there today as he had taken over counting following allegations against the Markham Returning Officer.

More to follow.