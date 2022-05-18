OC Restricts Spending Of Public Funds

Chief Ombudsman Commission, Richard Pagen in a statement said to avoid current Members of Parliament from being tangled during the campaign period by disturbing public funds towards service delivery in their respective electorates.

"The distribution of public funds as the PSIP, DSIP, LLG SIP, COVID and other development funds during the NGE period are an ongoing concern"

"From the day the issue of writs is issued up until the date when the new Government is formed and the new PEC and DDA have advised us of the change of bank account signatures.

The OC said the new directive is not a complete freeze of public funds, but no funds would be released unless clearance has been sought from OC.

He said the intent of the direction is to ensure funds are used from the purpose they are allocated for and not for other purpose during the election period.