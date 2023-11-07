North B’ville Open By-election Writ received

The election was held to fill a critical seat in the region's parliamentary representation. Francesca Semoso, a candidate from the Pangu Party, emerged as the winner with 13,270 votes. Her victory was officially declared on October 29, 2023, in Buka. This marks a momentous occasion in the region's political landscape.

Acting GG Pomat issued the Writs for the Bougainville Open By-Election on August 3rd, signalling the beginning of a new chapter in Bougainville's political history. With her resounding electoral success, Francesca Semoso, the newly elected Member of Parliament, was sworn into office on Monday 6th October.

The acting Speaker of Parliament is set to administer the oath of office, solidifying her position as the representative of the Bougainville Open constituency.