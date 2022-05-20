Nominees For Morobe

Day 1 of nominations included current Governor, Ginson Saonu, former governors, Luther Wenge and Kasiga Kelly Naru and food scientist, Jennifer Baing.

Also on the list are former senior public servants, Kemas Tomala and Sheila Pati Harou.

Others vying for the regional seat are:

Robin Yalambing Ezra Kelly Joshua Menos Steven Nanong Mana Dr Joseph Garap Jotham F. I. Keleino Manu Bobola Mathias Awagasi

For Lae Open, nine candidates have been confirmed, including sitting MP, John Rosso.

Other Lae candidates include:

Bafike Roika Fabian Peter Morilomo Homimirley Valentine Buri Roy Kamen Mathew Minape Roberts Naris Wesley Ray Kanape

More nominees are expected for today.