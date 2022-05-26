Nominations progressing smoothly: Sinai

“Nominations are progressing well and we hope it will end on a high note tomorrow (May 26) with more candidates nominating before the close of nomination at 4pm,” said Sinai yesterday.

He said latest updates as off 10am today were about 1,295. The respective provincial electoral offices and districts have received nominations compiled.

Mr Sinai said six provinces including Eastern Highlands, Hela, East Sepik, Madang, Central and Autonomous Region of Bougainville have yet to send their candidate nomination updates by their respective Returning Officers (ROs).

“I expect all reports on nominations to reach the head office by tomorrow (May 26) morning before we address the press on the close of nominations,” said Sinai.

The Commissioner said from the 1,295 nominations received, 1,224 were male candidates and 71 female.

Mr Sinai said candidates can kick start their election campaign after the close of nomination at 4pm today.