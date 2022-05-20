Nominations Pick Up On Day 2

Day 1 of nominations on Thursday 19th May got off to a slow start for Moresby North West. Anna Bais was the only candidate to nominate at the Ipi Park, in Hohola.

In Moresby South, five candidates nominated. They included Michelle Hauofa who is running for office under the banner of People’s Party. Hauofa was the only female who nominated on that day at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

Incumbent Justin Tkatchenko also nominated on Thursday. Although he showed up with scores of supporters at the Kone oval by his side, he nominated in silence. 200 buses, 300 taxis and over 100 dinghies were hired to as part of the sitting MP’s ‘walk’ to nomination.