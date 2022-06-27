Nominations figures for EHP, Jiwaka, Chimbu

The total number of candidates for Eastern Highlands Province stands at 392. Of these, there are 381 male candidates and 10 female.

The Chimbu Province has recorded 335 candidates, 328 male and 7 female. Jiwaka Province recorded 117 candidates; 114 male and 3 female candidates.

Meantime, PNG Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai says 2022 National General Election campaigns will end this week and all public rallies and campaigning will officially stop on Friday 1 July 2022 and voting will commence on Monday July 4th 2022.

Sinai appealed to the voters to take ownership and respect the process and allow voting to run smoothly without any problems.