 

Nominations Deferred

BY: Marysila Kellerton
18:26, May 12, 2022
Nominations for the country's 2022 National General Elections have been deferred to Wednesday May 18th.

PNG Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai in his discretion as head of the country's election management body has deferred the nominations to allow for the grieving party of late Deputy Prime Minister, Sam Basil to organize proper after his sudden passing. 

Commissioner Sinai said, the United Labour Party (ULP) and all other parties are fundamental to the elections. 

He added that ULP is endorsing candidates around the country and thus will be allowed time to grieve the loss of the late DPM. 

Date for the return of writs remains unchanged. 

