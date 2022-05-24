 

No financial commitments outside vetting process: Manning

BY: Carol Kidu Jnr
17:25, May 24, 2022
Police Commissioner David Manning has stated in a media release today that there will be no financial commitments outside the vetting process of the 2022 National General Election, for security operations.

He said such commitments will not be honoured by the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Commissioner Manning said financial commitments will be honoured only if authorization has been given by him through the office of the 2022 National Election Planning and Coordinating and Vetting Teams which is chaired by Assistant Commissioner Policy and Planning Dr. Philip Mitna.

“All providers of goods and services are urged to take note of this directive. We have limited funds for the security operations for the 2022 National General Election, so we are prudently managing the funds and ensuring strict compliance with the Public Finance Management Act,” Mr. Manning said.

