No Candidates Reach Absolute Majority

The Total Number of Formal Votes - 13124 and Informal Votes - 651. After the Primary Counts, no candidates has reached the Absolute Majority - 50%+1 (6562+1)
Therefore, Team Rabaul Open electorate will proceed into Quality Checks and commence Elimination until the Absolute Majority is reached and Declaration.
The Result after Counts #: 19 and 20 are as follows;
10. Francis Tavatun 04 + 05 = 09
11. Wayne Coleman Tamsak 94 + 60 = 154
12. Simon Rico Kaumi Jnr 01 + 01 = 03
13. Ekonia Tukau 03 + 00 = 03
14. Dr. Allan Marat 457 + 166 = 623
15. Raymond Paulias 18 + 21 = 39
16. Puipui Taupa 14 + 100 = 114
17. Graham David - 20 + 08 = 28
18. Graham Rumet Piniau - 77 + 113 = 190
The Final Progressive Total by candidates after Primary Counts stand as;
Candiate 10: 235
Candiate 11: 1281
Candiate 12: 383
Candiate 13: 61
Candiate 14: 4,317
Candiate 15: 2344
Candiate 16: 999
Candiate 17: 835
Candiate 18: 2669
Informal: 631