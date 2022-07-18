No Candidates Reach Absolute Majority

The Total Number of Formal Votes - 13124 and Informal Votes - 651. After the Primary Counts, no candidates has reached the Absolute Majority - 50%+1 (6562+1)

Therefore, Team Rabaul Open electorate will proceed into Quality Checks and commence Elimination until the Absolute Majority is reached and Declaration.

The Result after Counts #: 19 and 20 are as follows;

10. Francis Tavatun 04 + 05 = 09

11. Wayne Coleman Tamsak 94 + 60 = 154

12. Simon Rico Kaumi Jnr 01 + 01 = 03

13. Ekonia Tukau 03 + 00 = 03

14. Dr. Allan Marat 457 + 166 = 623

15. Raymond Paulias 18 + 21 = 39

16. Puipui Taupa 14 + 100 = 114

17. Graham David - 20 + 08 = 28

18. Graham Rumet Piniau - 77 + 113 = 190

The Final Progressive Total by candidates after Primary Counts stand as;

Candiate 10: 235

Candiate 11: 1281

Candiate 12: 383

Candiate 13: 61

Candiate 14: 4,317

Candiate 15: 2344

Candiate 16: 999

Candiate 17: 835

Candiate 18: 2669

Informal: 631