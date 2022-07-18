 

No Candidates Reach Absolute Majority

15:44, July 18, 2022
After completion of Primary Counts from the two last remaining Ballot Boxes from Watom Island LLG, Dr Allan Marat continues to collect votes and maintains lead for Rabaul open.

The Total Number of Formal Votes - 13124 and Informal Votes - 651. After the Primary Counts, no candidates has reached the Absolute Majority - 50%+1 (6562+1)

Therefore, Team Rabaul Open electorate will proceed into Quality Checks and commence Elimination until the Absolute Majority is reached and Declaration.

The Result after Counts #: 19 and 20 are as follows;

10. Francis Tavatun                                         04 + 05 = 09

11. Wayne Coleman Tamsak                           94 + 60 = 154

12. Simon Rico Kaumi Jnr                                01 + 01 = 03

13. Ekonia Tukau                                             03 + 00 = 03

14. Dr. Allan Marat                                          457 + 166 = 623

15. Raymond Paulias                                       18 + 21 = 39

16. Puipui Taupa                                             14 + 100 = 114

17. Graham David -                                         20 + 08 = 28

18. Graham Rumet Piniau -                             77 + 113 = 190

 

The Final Progressive Total by candidates after Primary Counts stand as;

Candiate 10: 235

Candiate 11: 1281

Candiate 12: 383

Candiate 13: 61

Candiate 14: 4,317

Candiate 15: 2344

Candiate 16: 999

Candiate 17: 835

Candiate 18: 2669

Informal: 631

Tags: 
Rabaul Open
Counting Period
East New Britain Province
2022 National General Elections
