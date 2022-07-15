NIP Regional Count 9 Underway

New Ireland Provincial Police Commander, Felix Nebanat, said there was a situation in the morning in relation to yesterday’s wrong tray issue.

Scrutineers alleged that wrong ballot papers were placed in the wrong candidate tray.

“However that was quelled diligently by timely intervention,” stated PPC Nebanat.

“Scores of count 9 for Regional are being put on the board.

“Count 9 for Kavieng Urban LLG, Lavongai LLG and Sentral Niu Ailan LLG for Regional Seat is ongoing while Konoagil LLG is going into quality check this morning.”

Meantime, the PPC said the Electoral Commission responded to the scrutineers and candidates this morning regarding the candidates’ petition yesterday.

“The attempt to stop counting was again diligently quelled by the Joint Security Team on the ground, which allowed counting to continue.”