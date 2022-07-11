NIP Polling completed smoothly

In Kavieng District, there was a slight delay with Kavieng Open Candidates petitioning the extra 9,899 ballot papers outside of the legal ballot papers allocated for Kavieng.

The issue was swiftly resolved at the Kavieng Police Station and polling went ahead.

In the Niu Ailan Sentral LLG, specifically Kasubio logging road, there were reports of a vehicle carrying ballot papers catching fire, but swift intervention by scrutineers for Byron Chan, John Merebo, James Siat and NA scrutineers helped save the ballot boxes.

The general outlook from all polling locations throughout New Ireland was that there were too many eligible voter names not included in the Electoral rolls.

While Polling officials said the Electoral roll was an updated one to the 2017 roll, it was found that many voters who voted in 2017 could not find their names. Even the names of those who have died, were still on the electoral roll.

However, others who registered their names to vote in the recent five years did find their names.

“I am confused. I voted in 2017 and my name isn’t in this electoral roll. My right to vote has been deprived,” said a disappointed Bruno Malazimba from Leon, Djaul Island.

“The Electoral commission has five years to get things right, they should not have any excuses. Where does the huge funding go to?

“The Elections must be a priority.”

With counting set for this week, sitting Governor Sir Julius Chan thanked all New Irelanders for the peaceful polling.

Counting for the Namatanai Open seat will take place at Stemper Hall. Kavieng Open counting will be at Peter ToRot Hall and the National Fisheries College will host counting for the Regional seat.