NIP Police set for polls

With polling only six days away (July 4th), New Ireland Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector Felix Nebanat, said since arriving in the province, the election materials have been kept under close police watch.

“When I received word about the arrival of the non-sensitive materials, I made it my business to liaise with the Electoral Commission and ensure that there was police escort as they were dispatched to Namatanai,” PPC Nebanat said.

He confirmed that a section of East New Britain’s Tomaringa squad was tasked to escort the election team to make sure the materials were safely delivered.

PPC Nebanat outlined that his operation order is all set with two sections of the Tomaringa mobile squad already on the ground (since the end of last month) and a platoon, while additional manpower is expected from the PNG Defence Force later this week.

He said the additional personnel from sister forces and units will be embedded into his command structure to give support to the 325 local police from the province.

Nebanat strongly warned candidates, groups, and supporters, that he will not hesitate to deal with election-related offenders.

New Ireland Assistant Election Manageress, Annette Bais, said they are anticipating higher risks, compared to previous elections, according to threat analysis. However, the New Ireland electoral office has confidence in the Niu Ailan Polis to ensure the election process is carried out transparently and safely and reaches a successful conclusion.

She confirmed that the arrival of the non-sensitive election materials completes the requirement for necessary election materials required for polling.