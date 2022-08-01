NIP concludes security ops

New Ireland Provincial Police Commander, Felix Nebanat, highlighted this in a final briefing with the Namatanai team recently.

Nebanat said he was impressed with the high standard of professionalism displayed by every member of the joint security force, adding he was overwhelmed with the outcome of operations in general, despite minor hiccups that were swiftly dealt with to ensure the smooth running of the election process.

In a true esprit de corps nature, they served with honour and integrity to see this 2022 election for the province come to a conclusion.

PPC Nebanat thanked the men and women from the joint security forces, including their families for supporting them.