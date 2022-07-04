Nawaeb Urban Queries Ballot Papers

Confusion arose around polling venues at Nawaeb Urban when the seal of the ballot box was broken to reveal Lae Open ballot papers.

Nawaeb Urban covers wards 11 to 17 in the Ahi LLG; areas from Malahang, Busu Compound, Limki Market, Speedway, Kamkumung and Igam and Bumayong.

The presiding officer of team 340, based at the Second-Seven field, Sismai Tilim, said they faced the ballot paper issue at 10am today.

“Provincial em orait tasol lo Open, ol shud ishuim mipla Nawaeb Open, but ol gim mipla Lae Open so ol scrutineers painim aut wantaim ol voutas.” (Provincial was ok but the issue was with the Open seat, where instead of Nawaeb Open, the voters and scrutineers found out that Lae Open was on the ballot paper.)

Because the Nawaeb Urban ballot paper was labelled Lae Open, voters and especially scrutineers were concerned that their ballots would be disputed.

This forced Tilim to suspend voting for three hours while they waited for the assistant returning officer and returning officer to address the situation.

“Unfortunately, ol no kam,” he stated. (Unfortunately, they did not come.)

“Electoral Commission tok one-day polling so mipla nonap lo holim disla taim; taim mi kisim tingting blo ol scrutineers, ol scrutineers tok continue wantem polling na wanem samting kamap lo taim blo counting, bai mipla sapotim yu.” (Because the directive from the Electoral Commission was for one-day polling, I conferred with the scrutineers and they suggested that we continue with polling and they’ll support me if anything arises during counting.)

The same issue was faced by ward 13 voters at Musamu. Church leader, Gengha Ewaiyo, who is from Nabak, said they started voting at 8am until the ward councillor noticed that the ballot paper was for Lae Open.

“Disla em bin mekim mipla confused liklik,” said Ewaiyo. (This confused us for a bit.)

“Tasol bihain, mipla luksave olsem ballot box em blo Nawaeb district. Lo ballot papers, Open em stap na Lae em stap, by mistake em mas blo Lae Urban tasol ol putim Lae tasol. (But later on, we realised that the ballot box was for Nawaeb district while the ballot paper was labelled Lae, which we thought they would have meant to put Lae Urban but they only wrote Lae.)

“Olsem na mipla ekseptim na mipla wanbel olsem polling can go ahead.” (We accepted that and agreed that polling should continue.)

Morobe’s election manager, Simon Soheke, has clarified that the ballot papers are printed under Lae because the wards come under Ahi LLG. However, the votes will be for Nawaeb district.

Soheke further said the votes from wards 11 to 17 will be moved to Boana, in Nawaeb district, while West Taraka votes will go to the Huon Gulf district as they fall under Wampar Urban.