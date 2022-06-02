NATEL Operations launched in Kimbe

The NATEL Operations was launched in a lead up to the launch of law enforcers comprising of Police including MS18 and Correctional Services Officers who held a parade in front of the Kimbe Police Station.

ACP N’dranou inspected the parade and launched the NATEL Operations who was impressed with the team leaders and unit commanders of the parade. He spoke to the team leaders after the parade explaining further his and concerns in NGI.

“My intention in New Guinea Islands is to re-establish the dysfunctional frontline policing and that there should be zero tolerance to public nuisance.”

He explained that we can get all the support from the police commissioner, the government in giving a budget but if that frontline policing is not functioning there will still be problems.

“We are making a mistake by putting time, effort and resources to support units whilst the very basic foundation of policing is not getting the support.”

The ACP told the police officers to step up in their duties as not everything was about money. He said services such as arrest of offenders causing public nuisance and foot patrol does not require money to conduct these operations.

He emphasized that law enforcement must uphold their duties and deliver that of which is required of them and in this way eradicate matters in society before they escalate into bigger issues.

In launching the NATEL Operations ACP N’dranou read out the following in recognition of the occasion, “The Operation’s mission is to ensure a safe, free and fair national election 2022, on behalf of the Police Commissioner, my management team and the PPC I would like to put a record that we, West New Britain Police, are now election ready by launching this operation order for the National Election 2022.”